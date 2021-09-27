US Domestic News Roundup: Relief, anxiety as U.S. parents confront emotional back to school; Moment of truth for U.S. Congress on government funding, debt, Biden agenda and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Relief, anxiety as U.S. parents confront emotional back to school

Kelly Toth was "very relieved" when her four sons went back to school in person at the end of August after more than a year of pandemic restrictions. For the first couple of weeks, however, Toth said she also wrestled with an unexpected "anxiousness." She found it strange not knowing what her children were doing in school after she monitored their education closely during the last academic year.

Moment of truth for U.S. Congress on government funding, debt, Biden agenda

The U.S. Congress faces a showdown on Monday over government spending and debt, opening a week that could also include action on President Joe Biden's sweeping social agenda if Democrats can resolve internal divisions about the package. The Senate will hold a procedural vote on Monday evening on legislation that has already passed the House of Representatives to fund the U.S. government through Dec. 3 and suspend the nation's borrowing limit until the end of 2022.

U.S. border agents briefly detain 14 Mexican soldiers in El Paso

Fourteen Mexican soldiers were detained early Saturday morning for several hours by U.S. border agents after they crossed into El Paso, Texas, from Mexico's Ciudad Juarez, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP)said. "Just after midnight today CBP officers working at the Bridge of America's international crossing in El Paso noted two Mexican military vehicles crossing the boundary and entering the U.S.," the CBP told Reuters in an emailed statement.

Pelosi sets Thursday vote on infrastructure, eyes smaller social spending bill

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday set a vote on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill for Thursday and voiced confidence it would pass. Debate on the legislation, which passed the Senate with Democratic and Republican support on Aug. 10 and would help fund road, bridge, airport, school and other construction projects, will begin on Monday, she added.

Texas governor defends upcoming 2020 election audits that Trump demanded

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Sunday defended his state's upcoming audit of 2020 presidential election results in four counties, action taken after former President Donald Trump demanded probes of the vote last week. Trump's demand came via an open letter addressed to Abbott on Thursday, part of his continued baseless claim that he lost last November's election to President Joe Biden because of electoral fraud.

New York may tap National Guard to replace unvaccinated healthcare workers

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is considering employing the National Guard and out-of-state medical workers to fill hospital staffing shortages with tens of thousands of workers possibly losing their jobs for not meeting a Monday deadline for mandated COVID-19 vaccination. The plan, outlined in a statement from Hochul on Saturday, would allow her to declare a state of emergency to increase the supply of healthcare workers to include licensed professionals from other states and countries as well as retired nurses.

Court blocks New York City schools vaccine mandate, sets hearing for next week

A requirement for New York City school teachers and staff to get vaccinated for COVID-19 was temporarily blocked by a U.S. appeals court just days before it was to take effect, but the court on Saturday set a hearing on the matter for next week.

Mayor Bill de Blasio last month set Monday as the deadline for 148,000 staff members of the largest U.S. school system to get at least one dose of a vaccine under a mandate aimed at slowing the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

Amid attention on Petito case, Native mother seeks justice

Pepita Redhair, a 27-year-old Navajo woman who dreamt of becoming an engineer and loved skateboarding, was last seen in March 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Redhair's disappearance was not reported in local media. Detectives said they had no leads, according to her mother Anita King.

Explainer-What happens when the U.S. federal government shuts down?

Washington is racing to avert a partial government shutdown that could lead to furloughs for hundreds of thousands of federal workers in the middle of a national health crisis. Barring a still-elusive political deal, funding for most federal agencies will expire at midnight on Thursday. Many government functions will grind to a halt in the second federal shutdown in three years.

