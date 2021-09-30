World News Roundup: 'We made it': Haitians learn from experience to reach Mexico's Tijuana; Flight carrying Americans from Kabul departs UAE bound for U.S. and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

'We made it': Haitians learn from experience to reach Mexico's Tijuana

While thousands of Haitians were detained, deported or expelled from a camp on Mexico's frontier with Texas last week, many others traveled west to the border city of Tijuana, hoping to avoid a crackdown aimed at stemming the rising tide of migrants. Evading detection, paying thousands of dollars, and shunning popular routes, those coming to Tijuana have drawn on the help of fellow Haitians who reached the doorstep of the United States five years ago during another spike in migration.

Flight carrying Americans from Kabul departs UAE bound for U.S.

A group of American citizens and lawful permanent residents evacuated to the United Arab Emirates from Afghanistan flew out of the Gulf state bound for the United States on Thursday, the country's foreign ministry said, after being temporarily held up for vetting. The Department of Homeland Security had denied U.S. landing rights for a charter plane carrying more than 100 evacuees, said organisers of that earlier flight -- one of several that emerged from ad hoc networks that formed to bolster last month's chaotic evacuation operation from Afghanistan.

Police officer gave life sentence for the murder of London woman

A British police officer was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Thursday for the murder of Sarah Everard as she walked home in the evening after visiting friends in south London, a case which stirred protests over male violence towards women. Wayne Couzens, 48, a serving London officer who had guarded diplomatic premises, had pleaded guilty to murder, rape and kidnap.

Editor who investigated Navalny poisoning says Russia declares him wanted man

The editor of a Russian news outlet that angered the Kremlin with its investigations, including into the poisoning of opposition politician Alexei Navalny, said the authorities had declared him a wanted man. Roman Dobrokhotov, editor-in-chief of The Insider, told Reuters the authorities had accused him of illegally crossing the border to leave Russia.

Spain's La Palma gains ground from the sea as lava piles up

Lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain's La Palma poured into the Atlantic Ocean for the second day on Thursday, creating a rocky outcrop more than 500 meters wide that extends the island's coastline further to the west. Vicente Soler, a volcanologist with Spain's National Research Council, said by flowing into the sea the lava was less likely to cause damage on land.

Our future, our decisions: young activists call for seat at climate table

Young activists attending this week's climate talks in Milan are asking for a seat at the table during the upcoming U.N. COP26 summit in Glasgow to have a say in how decisions shaping their future are made. Thousands of young campaigners, including Sweden's Greta Thunberg, converged on Milan this week to have their voices heard and put an end to what she described as "30 years of blah blah blah" in the almost three decades of climate talks.

France's Sarkozy likely to avoid jail despite new conviction

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence by a Paris court on Thursday after being found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid. Sarkozy, 66, is unlikely to go to jail. He decided to appeal the sentence, a move that in effect suspends it, and the judge said he could serve the sentence at home with an electronic tag.

Italian mayor once feted for migrant integration gets 13-year jail term

A former Italian mayor who won worldwide plaudits for his innovative approach in integrating migrants was sentenced to 13 years and two months of jail on Thursday for irregularities in managing the asylum seekers in his town, his lawyers said. Domenico Lucano, 63, was mayor of Riace, a medieval hilltop village of around 1,900 residents in Italy's southern Calabria region, from 2004 to 2018. He was listed by Fortune magazine as one of the world's top 50 leaders in 2016.

'We live day to day': Almost half of Argentines in shadow of poverty

Eduardo David Rodriguez takes bags of fruit and vegetables to sell in a fresh produce market in Buenos Aires twice a week to make ends meet for his family. They barely do. Rodriguez, like over four in ten Argentines, lives below the poverty line, a rate which has climbed during the coronavirus pandemic that exacerbated three years of economic recession in the country, once among the wealthiest in the world.

'This is chaos': Christmas prices will rise in Britain, truckers say

Truck drivers have a cautionary message for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson: an acute shortage of drivers is ratcheting up their wages and that will have a knock-on effect on prices for food and gifts in the run-up to Christmas. An air of chaos has gripped the world's fifth-largest economy in recent days as a deficit of truckers left fuel pumps dry across the land, and a spike in European wholesale natural gas prices tipped energy companies into bankruptcy.

