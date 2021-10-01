U.S. Senate confirms Biden pick to lead Bureau of Land Management
Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2021 05:52 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 05:52 IST
U.S. Senators on Thursday voted to confirm Montana conservationist Tracy Stone-Manning to lead the Bureau of Land Management.
Stone-Manning secured 50 votes in favor of her confirmation versus 45 opposed.
