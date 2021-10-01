J-K: Army helps conduct Combined Annual Training Camp at Tangdhar from Sept 29 to Oct 5

The Indian Army is helping in conducting a Combined Annual Training Camp at Jammu and Kashmir's Tangdhar village of Kupwara district, under the aegis of National Cadet Corps (NCC) Group Srinagar from September 29 to October 5. As per a press release from Public Relations Officer (PRO) Defence, this was the first-ever NCC camp to be organised in the Karnah valley of Tangdhar.

"Directions to carry NCC to border villages of Kashmir are being implemented in a very short time. The conduct of this has been made possible by the Army formation at Tangdhar which has provided the security, infrastructure and administrative assistance," the release read. As many as 250 NCC cadets from schools and colleges from across the Kashmir valley and a few from schools/colleges of Jammu are participating in the camp.

"Block Medical Officer Chowkibal was kind to conduct Rapid Antigent Test of the entire staff and cadets which were coordinated by the local Army unit at Chowkibal, Kupwara," the release informed. The main objective of the camp, as per the release, is to continue the confidence of conducting training in North Kashmir, especially in border towns, to unite the youth with mainstream and ensure NCC is introduced in border towns and villages.

"Apart from imparting basic training, NCC cadets shall be selected to represent Kashmir in the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh contingent during the Republic Day Camp 2022," it further read. During the camp, as per the release, the NCC cadets were exposed to physical training to remain fit, drill to instil good bearing and turnout, weapon training. Cultural and social activities like Swach Bharat Drive, traffic awareness, tree plantation and many more were also conducted.

During the following days of the camp, the cadets will undertake adventure activities like trekking the adjacent heights of Tangdhar, rock climbing, and visit border villages to impart social services to the civilians. "The cadets shall be visiting the famous model village of Tithwal too, which has historic importance in the region. Inspirational lectures and talks by senior army and civil officials and prominent citizens are also planned during the camp," the release informed.

Meritorious cadets would be awarded for various extraordinary activities and contributions made during the camp. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)