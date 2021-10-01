SC to hear Kisan Mahapanchayat plea today to allow 'Satyagraha' at Delhi's Jantar Mantar

Kisan Mahapanchayat, a farmers group, has moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to the authorities to allow it to stage peaceful and non-violent 'Satyagraha' at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi. It sought direction to the Central Government, Lieutenant Governor and Commissioner of Delhi Police to provide space to at least 200 farmers or protestors of the Mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar for organising 'Satyagraha' and to not stop them from proceeding towards Jantar Mantar.

The petition is listed today for hearing before a Bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar. Denying the permission of holding peaceful, unarmed and non-violent Satyagraha at the designated place at Jantar Mantar is in violation of the basic democratic rights enunciated as fundamental rights under the Constitution of India, said Kisan Mahapanchayat.

It said that the action of authorities is "discriminatory and arbitrary" as permission to protest has been granted to another farmer body, Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, while denying them to organise staggered Satyagrah. The Kisan Mahapanchayat is a body of agricultural community and farmers which is protesting against the three farm laws. (ANI)

