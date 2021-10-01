Left Menu

Army Chief on two-day visit to Ladakh

Army Chief General MM Naravane is on a two-day visit to Ladakh Sector, said the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Army) on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 09:41 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 09:41 IST
General M.M. Naravane (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Army Chief General MM Naravane is on a two-day visit to Ladakh Sector, said the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Army) on Friday. During his visit, Naravane will review the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness in the Ladakh Sector.

He will also be interacting with troops deployed in the sector. "General MM Naravane COAS is on a two-day visit to Ladakh Sector to review the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness. The COAS will also interact with troops deployed in the harshest terrain and weather conditions," the Indian Army tweeted. (ANI)

