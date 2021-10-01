Left Menu

Raped woman dies during abortion in UP, doctor among four arrested

PTI | Mahoba | Updated: 01-10-2021 10:24 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 10:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 20-year old Dalit woman six months ago while his father, uncle and a doctor have also been held after she died during an abortion at a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur, police said on Friday.

The woman was allegedly raped six months ago while she was working in a field but police were not informed about it. On September 25, she was taken to a hospital due to bleeding and that is when her family members came to know that she was pregnant, a police officer said.

She died the next day at the hospital.

An FIR was registered on Wednesday against Shailendra Singh for allegedly raping her, his father Ram Narain and uncle Shiv Narain for forcing her to undergo the abortion and the doctor for performing the procedure due to which she died, the police officer said.

All the accused were arrested on Thursday evening, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

