Maha: Two members of notorious Irani gang held; stolen gold chains, mobiles seized

Police have arrested two suspected members of the notorious Irani gang near Kalyan in Maharashtras Thane, and recovered from them stolen mobiles and gold chains, collectively worth Rs 2.36 lakh, an official said on Friday. A police team conducted a raid at Ambivili and seized stolen mobiles and chains worth around Rs 2.36 lakh from them.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-10-2021 10:34 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 10:34 IST
Police have arrested two suspected members of the notorious Irani gang near Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane, and recovered from them stolen mobiles and gold chains, collectively worth Rs 2.36 lakh, an official said on Friday. The duo, identified as Kasim Jaffar Irani alias Hussain (20) and Kambar alias Ambar Annu Sayyed Irani (23), were nabbed at Ambivli on Wednesday evening, Thane police spokesperson Jaimala Vasawe said. ''A police team conducted a raid at Ambivili and seized stolen mobiles and chains worth around Rs 2.36 lakh from them. A motorcycle used by the accused to commit the offences of snatching ornaments and mobiles has also been seized,'' she said. They were booked under IPC sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 397 (robbery or dacoity) and 34 (common intention), police said. In the past, a total of 11 offences had been registered against Kasim and eight against Ambar, they said.

The preliminary probe has revealed that the accused had indulged in crimes in Thane, Navi Mumbai, Mumbai and Raigad districts, police added.

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

