India reported 26,727 new COVID-19 cases and 277 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 10:36 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 10:36 IST
India reports 26,727 new COVID-19 cases,277 deaths in last 24 hours
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
India reported 26,727 new COVID-19 cases and 277 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Friday. As per the ministry, out of 26,727 new COVID-19 cases and 277 deaths across India, 15,914 cases and 122 deaths were reported in Kerala yesterday.

India's active caseload stands at 2,75,224; the lowest in 196 days. The active cases in the country account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.82 per cent, the lowest since March 2020. With 28,246 recoveries in the past 24 hours, the total number of recoveries in the country has gone up to 3,30,43,144.

India's recovery rate stands at 97.86 per cent, the highest since March 2020. The weekly positivity rate in the country stands at 1.70 per cent, less than 3 per cent for the last 98 days. Presently, the daily positivity rate is 1.76 per cent, less than 3 per cent for the last 32 days.

As many as 15,20,899 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far in the country to 57,04,77,338. The country has administered 89,02,08,007 vaccine doses so far under the nationwide vaccination drive, out of which 64,40,451 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

