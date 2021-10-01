Left Menu

2 women from Uzbekistan held at India-Nepal border in UP without travel documents

PTI | Maharajganj | Updated: 01-10-2021 11:39 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 11:33 IST
2 women from Uzbekistan held at India-Nepal border in UP without travel documents
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two women from Uzbekistan were arrested at the India-Nepal border area here for allegedly trying to cross over to this country without a visa and passport, a senior official said on Friday.

Ruhshona Suvonavak and Iminova Mabluda Haun, both from Uzbekistan, were roaming in the Sonauli area on Thursday evening when they were stopped by the police as part of routine checking, they said.

Both of them were arrested in the Sonauli area as they were found without a visa and passport, Inspector Shashank Shekhar Rai said.

Sonauli, located at the India-Nepal border, is a well-known transit point between the two countries.

A case has been registered and intelligence agencies have been informed, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

