PM Modi greets President Kovind on his 76th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan and extended his greetings to the latter on his 76th birthday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 11:39 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 11:39 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeting President Ram Nath Kovind on his 76th birthday in Delhi on Friday. . Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan and extended his greetings to the latter on his 76th birthday. Also extending his wishes on Twitter, PM Modi said that President Kovind's focus on empowering the poor and marginalised sections of society is exemplary.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Birthday greetings to Rashtrapati Ji. Due to his humble personality, he has endeared himself to the entire nation. His focus on empowering the poor and marginalised sections of society is exemplary. May he lead a long and healthy life." Kovind was born on 1st October 1945 at village Paraunkh in Kanpur district of the State of Uttar Pradesh.

He was sworn in as the 14th President of India on 25 July 2017. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

