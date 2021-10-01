B C Patnaik takes charge as MD of LIC

Insurance behemoth LIC on Friday said B C Patnaik has taken charge as the managing director (MD) of the company.

He was appointed as Managing Director vide a government notification dated July 5, 2021, LIC said in a statement.

Prior to taking charge as MD of LIC, Patnaik was the Secretary General, Council for Insurance Ombudsman, (CIO) Mumbai, it said.

Patnaik, joined as a Direct Recruit Officer in 1986.

Currently, LIC has a chairman and four managing directors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)