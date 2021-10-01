Man dies mysteriously during visit to in-laws in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A 30-year-old man died under suspicious circumstances while visiting his in-laws in Chorawala village under Kakroli police station here, police said on Friday.

His family alleged that Sonu was poisoned by his in-laws when he paid them a visit on Thursday to bring back his wife.

Station House Officer Sunil Kumar Sharma said the body has been sent for a post-mortem and an investigation is on.

Sonu is survived by his wife and four children. His wife was living with her parents due to a marital dispute.

