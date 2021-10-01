Brown sugar worth Rs 24 lakh seized, 1 person arrested

Police seized brown sugar worth Rs 24 lakh and arrested one person on the charge of smuggling the contraband in Odisha's Balasore district, an officer said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off a police team raided Jhadeswarpur village under the jurisdiction of Jaleswar police station and seized the 240 gm of brown sugar from the possession of the man and arrested him on Thursday night, the officer said.

Meanwhile, Excise department officials raided Soro and Nilagiri town of Balasore district and seized 666 litres of local liquor and 740 litres of IMFL and arrested three persons, an official said.

