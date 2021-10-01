LeT militant arrested in J-K's Pulwama

Security forces on Friday arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba militant in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The arrested ''categorized'' militant has been identified as Shamim Sofi, a resident of the Nikloora area of south Kashmir, a police official said.

He said Sofi is affiliated with the LeT militant group.

Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, have been recovered from his possession, the official said.

