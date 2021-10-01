LeT militant arrested in J-K's Pulwama
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 01-10-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 12:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Security forces on Friday arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba militant in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
The arrested ''categorized'' militant has been identified as Shamim Sofi, a resident of the Nikloora area of south Kashmir, a police official said.
He said Sofi is affiliated with the LeT militant group.
Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, have been recovered from his possession, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sofi
- Pulwama
- Shamim Sofi
- Jammu
- south Kashmir
- Kashmir
- Nikloora
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin and Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha to Address PanIIT's Global Virtual Technology Summit 2021
Mohan Bhagwat to visit Jammu on Oct 1, first time since August 2019
BSF DG reviews security situation, area domination along IB in Jammu
Schools in Jammu reopen for classes 10, 12
LG honours Tokyo Paralympics participants in Jammu