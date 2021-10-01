Huge quantity of gelatin sticks, electric detonators seized in Guwahati

A huge quantity of explosive substances and devices were seized from a vehicle here and two persons arrested in this connection on Friday, a police spokesperson said.

A patrol party from Gorchuk Police Station of the city tried to intercept a vehicle travelling at high speed and after chasing for some time, managed to stop it at Garchuk Chariali, he said.

''On searching the vehicle, they found 13 bags of explosive substances and devices without any documents (4,660 pieces of gelatin sticks and 2,300 pieces of electric detonators),'' the officer said.

The explosive substances have been seized and the driver and another occupant of the vehicle have been apprehended and investigation is going on, the spokesperson added.

Police suspect the vehicle was travelling from neighbouring Meghalaya to Rani on the outskirts of Guwahati.

