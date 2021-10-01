Left Menu

Former Kerala Chief Secretary and writer C P Nair passes away

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-10-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 13:13 IST
Former Kerala Chief Secretary and writer C P Nair passes away
  • Country:
  • India

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 1 (PTI): Former bureaucrat and writer-columnist, Chellappan Parameswaran Nair, popularly known as C P Nair, died at his residence here following a cardiac arrest on Friday, family sources said.

He was 81.

A 1962 batch IAS officer, Nair had retired as the Chief Secretary of the southern state in 1998.

Known for his remarkable administrative capabilities, sharp wit and humorous writing style, he was very much active in the socio-cultural and literary arenas of the state even after retirement.

He held significant posts like district collector, home secretary, labour secretary and Commissioner of Travancore Devaswom Board during his decades-long stint as civil servant.

Nair also served as the member of Administrative Reforms Commission and headed a government panel, formed to rewrite the Kerala Education Act and Rules (KEAR) post-retirement.

An award-winning writer and columnist, C P Nair wrote a handful of books including ''Thakil'', ''Uganda Malayalam'', ''Lankayil Oru Maruthi'' and so on and the work ''Irukalimoottakal'' had won him the Kerala Sahithya Akademi award.

He is survived by wife Saraswathy and two children.

People from various walks of life including ministers and political leaders condoled the death of the former bureaucrat.

Condoling Nair's death, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan remembered him as an eminent bureaucrat and writer.

''His services as Chief Secretary and Administrative Reforms Commission member were noteworthy,'' he said adding that Nair made valuable contributions to the filed of literature as well. PTI LGK SS SS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021