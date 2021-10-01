Left Menu

Mumbai: NCB seizes ephedrine worth Rs 5 cr hidden in consignment of mattresses

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB seized 4.6 kg of ephedrine drug, worth Rs 5 crore, concealed in a shipment of mattresses, in suburban Andheri here, an official said on Friday.The drug was hidden in mattresses, which were packed in a carton box, ready to be shipped to Australia, the official said.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 4.6 kg of ephedrine drug, worth Rs 5 crore, concealed in a shipment of mattresses, in suburban Andheri here, an official said on Friday.

The drug was hidden in mattresses, which were packed in a carton box, ready to be shipped to Australia, the official said. Based on a tip-off, the NCB's Mumbai zonal unit conducted searches at Andheri on Thursday and found mattresses in one of the shipments, and on examining them, found the contraband concealed inside, he said. The drug was reportedly sourced from Hyderabad and was being shipped to Australia via Mumbai, the official said. Further probe is underway to nab the consignee and consignor, and links of drug smugglers in the city are also being investigated, he added.

