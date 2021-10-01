Left Menu

K Rajaraman takes charge as telecom secretary

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 13:24 IST
Tamil Nadu cadre IAS officer K Rajaraman on Friday took charge as the new telecom secretary.

His joining comes following the superannuation of Anshu Prakash on September 30.

''Shri K Rajaraman, IAS (TN:89) takes charge as Secretary, @DoT_India in presence of senior officials of the department,'' a PIB tweet said.

He was serving as the additional secretary for investments at the Department of Economic Affairs before being promoted to the position of secretary, DoT.

Rajaraman joins as new secretary when the government is making efforts to help debt-ridden telecom operators sail through troubled waters with telecom reforms, while ensuring that there is no impact on the national exchequer from the relief given to them.

He will also have to deal with a 5-year old Rs 3,050-crore penalty case which has been slapped on Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea a day before his joining based on a complaint from Reliance Jio.

The issue again brings the infighting in telecom industry to the forefront and at a time when telcos reeling under debt burden are looking to increase telecom services rates to improve margins.

Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA) said that with Rajaraman's administrative experience and dedication, the Indian telecom infrastructure sector will be immensely benefited.

''We extend our wholehearted support and look forward to work closely with him with regard to various initiatives and growth of the Telecom infrastructure sector extending digital connectivity across nook & corner of the country realizing the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister of India for Digital India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat,'' DIPA director general Tilak Raj Dua said. PTI PRS DRR DRR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

