Russia's COVID-19 deaths rise to new one-day record high
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-10-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 13:45 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia reported 887 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, the largest single-day death toll it has recorded since the pandemic began and the fourth day in a row it has set that record.
The government coronavirus task force also said it had recorded 24,522 new cases in the last 24 hours.
