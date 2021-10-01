Russia's COVID-19 deaths rise to new one-day record high

Russia reported 887 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, the largest single-day death toll it has recorded since the pandemic began and the fourth day in a row it has set that record.

The government coronavirus task force also said it had recorded 24,522 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Also Read: U.S. special counsel seeks Russia probe-related indictment of lawyer -NY Times

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)