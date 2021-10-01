Left Menu

Punjab CM Channi to meet PM Modi today in Delhi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday in the national capital.

01-10-2021
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday in the national capital. Channi had departed from Chandigarh for Delhi today.

According to Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the CM will take up the farmers' issues including the repeal of farm laws and postponement of the paddy procurement date. "Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi will call on PM Narendra Modi in Delhi today. The CM will take up the farmers' issues including the repeal of farm laws and postponement of the paddy procurement date. Reopening of Kartarpur Corridor also on agenda," informed the CMO.

Punjab Chief Minister on Thursday sought the personal intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to advise the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution to withdraw its letter regarding postponement of paddy procurement and allow the state to begin paddy procurement from October 1 instead of the proposed October 11. Earlier in the day, Channi also said that farmers' protest is an important issue and the Centre should take it seriously adding the state should not be made into another Jammu and Kashmir.

Last month, after several rounds of parleys, Channi was selected for the new CM by Congress high command, following Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation. These developments came months before the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. (ANI)

