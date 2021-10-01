2008 Bengaluru serial blasts: SC declines PDP leader Abdul Nazir Maudany's plea to relax bail condition

The Supreme Court on Friday declined the plea of People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Abdul Nazir Maudany seeking direction to relax his bail condition and permit him to stay in his hometown in Kerala till the pendency of the trial in the 2008 Bengaluru serial bomb blasts case in which he is an accused. A Bench of Justice S. Abdul Nazeer and Justice Krishna Murari dismissed the plea of Maudany, Kerala-based PDP Chairman, seeking relaxation of the condition imposed by the apex court while granting him bail on July 11, 2014, whereby he was directed to not leave the city of Bangalore.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan who was appearing for Maudany had earlier said the PDP leader had lost a leg and referred to his medical condition to justify the plea for a relaxation of the bail conditions. Karnataka opposed the request for the relaxation of bail conditions.

Maudany has been involved right from Babri Masjid and was accused in Coimbatore Blast also and he has 24 cases in Kerala, advocate appearing for Karnataka government contended. He also added that his leg was amputated during Babri Masjid in 1992 not now. The top court had granted Maudany, bail in 2014 till the conclusion of the trial before a court at the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru. He was granted bail on the ground that he had already undergone judicial custody for four years since August 2010 and was suffering from various health ailments.

The Supreme Court's bail had come after the Karnataka authorities had undertaken to complete the trial within four months from November 14, 2014. Bhushan has said that the case before the trial court is crawling at a snail's pace and the progress of the trial was hampered on several occasions due to various reasons.

Former Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, during the hearing, had orally referred to Maudany as a "dangerous man" while hearing his plea to relax his bail conditions. (ANI)

