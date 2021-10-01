Left Menu

Teenage student killed in UP

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 01-10-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 14:06 IST
Teenage student killed in UP
  • Country:
  • India

A 15-year-old student of Kendriya Vidyalaya Refinery Nagar here was allegedly killed and his face disfigured by unknown assailants, police said on Friday.

Police found the boy's disfigured body on Thursday in a bush near the railway track passing close to Baad village of Refinery police station.

The assailants after killing him disfigured his face by hitting it with a stone, police said.

The boy's father had filed a missing person report in the Refinery police station on Wednesday late evening.

A case of murder and causing disappearing of evidence was registered under sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Superintendent of Police City Martand Prakash Singh said. The forensic team has collected crucial information from blood-stained clothes, stone, and videographed the post mortem, he said.

Police conjectured that since the mobile phone of the deceased was not found from the spot, it was likely taken by the assailants to cover their tracks.

Five teams have been formed to solve the cases, the SP said, adding that the culprits will be nabbed soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021