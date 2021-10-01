Teenage student killed in UP

A 15-year-old student of Kendriya Vidyalaya Refinery Nagar here was allegedly killed and his face disfigured by unknown assailants, police said on Friday.

Police found the boy's disfigured body on Thursday in a bush near the railway track passing close to Baad village of Refinery police station.

The assailants after killing him disfigured his face by hitting it with a stone, police said.

The boy's father had filed a missing person report in the Refinery police station on Wednesday late evening.

A case of murder and causing disappearing of evidence was registered under sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Superintendent of Police City Martand Prakash Singh said. The forensic team has collected crucial information from blood-stained clothes, stone, and videographed the post mortem, he said.

Police conjectured that since the mobile phone of the deceased was not found from the spot, it was likely taken by the assailants to cover their tracks.

Five teams have been formed to solve the cases, the SP said, adding that the culprits will be nabbed soon.

