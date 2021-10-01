Left Menu

Body of woman with burn injuries found at house in southeast Delhi

Preliminary enquiry has revealed that the victim had burn injuries on her body.

The body of a 19-year-old woman with burn injuries was found at a house in southeast Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area on Friday morning, police said.

The woman is a resident of Madrasi Camp here. She, along with her mother, used to work as domestic help at a house in Lajpat Nagar-II here, they said.

The Lajpat Nagar police station received a PCR call on Friday morning informing them that a woman has got electrocuted but police, however, said that the exact cause of her death will be ascertained only through an autopsy report.

A preliminary enquiry has revealed that the victim had burn injuries on her body. She had come to work at the house around 7 am on Friday, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey said the spot was also inspected by forensic experts. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further legal action will be taken according to the autopsy report, she said. An investigation into the matter is underway, police said.

