Left Menu

Special Swachhta Abhiyan in health, chemicals and fertilizers ministries from Oct 2 to 31

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 14:19 IST
Special Swachhta Abhiyan in health, chemicals and fertilizers ministries from Oct 2 to 31
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who holds the health as well as Chemicals and Fertilizers portfolios, has directed all departments and offices under these two ministries to undertake a special cleanliness drive from October 2 to 31.

According to the directive issued on September 29, cleanliness of the buildings and premises, disposal of wastes, condemned furniture, e-waste and cleaning and maintaining of sitting areas will be undertaken under the special Swachhta Abhiyan.

''From October 2 to October 31 special drive on Swachhta Abhiyan may be conducted by the ministry and department and all the attached offices, subordinated offices, statutory bodies, autonomous bodies/PSUs etc under administrative control,'' it said.

There is a need to dispose of long-pending files, representations. Also weeding out of old records according to Record Retention Schedule should also be done during this period, the directive stated.

A set proforma has been enclosed with the directive for making daily reports with before and after photographs and a control room may a set up to collect the report on a day-to-day basis, it stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the second phase of the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban and the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, asserting that these missions were aimed at making the cities garbage-free and water secure.

Modi said the new phases of these missions are also an important step in fulfilling the dreams of B R Ambedkar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021