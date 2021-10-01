4-year-old girl raped by teen in UP's Kaushambi

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a teenager in a village in Karari town area here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when the girl was playing outside and playing.

She entered a neighbour's house where she was raped by a 15-year-old boy who was alone there, Superintendent of Police Radheyshyam Vishwakarma said.

An FIR was lodged on Thursday by the police on the complaint of the victim's father, he said. The girl has since been admitted to the hospital, where her condition was said to be stable.

Police is trying to trace the whereabouts of the absconding accused.

