Left Menu

UP govt appoints Naib Tehsildars solely on the basis of merit, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that the state moves forward in appointing the Naib Tehsildar only on the basis of merit and not on the basis of caste, religion and opinion.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 01-10-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 14:52 IST
UP govt appoints Naib Tehsildars solely on the basis of merit, says Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that the state moves forward in appointing the Naib Tehsildar only on the basis of merit and not on the basis of caste, religion and opinion. His remarks came at an event organised to distribute appointment letters to the selected Naib Tehsildars in the combined state and Upper Subordinate services examination 2019, conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC).

Addressing the event, the Chief Minister said, "145 Naib Tehsildars have been selected by the Public service commission, out of which 110 have been successfully considered eligible after police verification. Due to the discrepancy in the selection process in the earlier governments and the flaws in the intention of the government, the qualified and talented candidates were frustrated and forced to migrate. Our government had decided that we will give an opportunity to move forward on the basis of merit and not on the basis of caste, religion, opinion." "Four years ago, the economy of Uttar Pradesh, which was said to be on the sixth position. Today, it remains in the second position," he further added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021