Left Menu

LeT terrorist-held, arms, ammunition recovered in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama police and Security forces have apprehended a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist and recovered incriminating materials including arms and ammunition in orchards of Nikloora village of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 01-10-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 15:05 IST
LeT terrorist-held, arms, ammunition recovered in J-K
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama police and Security forces have apprehended a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist and recovered incriminating materials including arms and ammunition in orchards of Nikloora village of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday. The terrorist was identified as Shamim Sofi, a resident of Nikloora who was associated with LeT and was active since July this year, the Police informed.

"Pulwama police and security forces have apprehended LeT terrorist Shamim Sofi. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered from him," J-K police said. According to the officiant information, a specific input was generated by Pulwama Police, and the joint team was formed including Cordon and Search Operations (CASO), 55 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) of the army, and 182 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

A case in this regard has been registered and investigation has been taken up, the officer added. Earlier on Tuesday, the officials said J-K arrested two terrorist associates in Pulwama and busted a terrorist hideout in the Rajourikadal area in Srinagar district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021