Ker Health Minister Veena George donates blood on National Voluntary Blood Donation Day

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Friday donated blood at the Government Women And Children's Hospital at Thycaud near here as part of National Voluntary Blood Donation Day.

The Minister said the health department has been taking steps to encourage blood donation and urged the public to come forward to donate blood.

George donated blood as part of a campaign titled 'Sasneham Sahajivikai', jointly organized by the Department of Health, Kerala State AIDS Control Society, various Blood Banks, and Blood Donor Organisations in the state.

''The health department has been taking various steps to encourage blood donation. All those who are healthy can donate blood after taking the advice of the doctor,'' the minister later said in a release.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said compassion to fellow human beings and social commitment is the foundation of humanity and blood donation is one of its great manifestations.

In a Facebook post to mark the National Voluntary Blood Donation Day, Vijayan said many human lives can be saved through blood donation.

''In Kerala, an average of four lakh units of blood is required for treatment every year. About 80 percent of that is done through voluntary blood donation. However, the government has set a target of making it 100 percent,'' he said.

Vijayan urged everyone to come forward to achieve that goal.

