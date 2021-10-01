Delhi govt offers free bus ride to senior citizens on International Day of Older Persons

The Delhi government has offered free bus ride to senior citizens on the occasion of International Day of Older Persons on Friday.

According to the Social Welfare Department, 4,32,961 senior citizens get financial aid of up to Rs 2,500 under the Financial Assistance Scheme of the city government.

Women in the capital avail free rides in state-run buses under a scheme launched by the government last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)