Rajnath Singh to visit SNC on October 2

Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh will visit the Southern Naval Command (SNC) here on October 2 to take part in the cleaning activities as part of the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'.

Defence sources said that Singh, who will arrive in Kerala on Friday, will take stock of various activities of the Indian Navy in the Venduruthy channel and interact with families of the defence forces.

After the event at SNC, the minister will proceed to Lakshadweep and Minicoy Islands, a defence release said.

