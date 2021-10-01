Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: CRPF jawan hurt, probe on to find out if it was suicide attempt or misfire

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 01-10-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 16:12 IST
A CRPF jawan was injured from a round of his service AK-47 rifle on Friday in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-infested Dantewada district, with officials stating that a probe was underway to find out if it was a suicide attempt or the weapon accidentally went off.

The incident took place at around 10 am in Sameli camp of CRPF's 111th battalion, a police official said.

''As per preliminary information, Constable D John Raju allegedly shot himself with his AK-47 rifle when he was on security duty. He was rushed to Dantewada district hospital and later airlifted to Raipur for further treatment,'' the official said.

A CRPF official, however, said it was not clear at present if it was a suicide bid or the weapon went off accidentally.

Raju is a native of Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, he added.

