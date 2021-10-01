Chhattisgarh: CRPF jawan hurt, probe on to find out if it was suicide attempt or misfire
- Country:
- India
A CRPF jawan was injured from a round of his service AK-47 rifle on Friday in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-infested Dantewada district, with officials stating that a probe was underway to find out if it was a suicide attempt or the weapon accidentally went off.
The incident took place at around 10 am in Sameli camp of CRPF's 111th battalion, a police official said.
''As per preliminary information, Constable D John Raju allegedly shot himself with his AK-47 rifle when he was on security duty. He was rushed to Dantewada district hospital and later airlifted to Raipur for further treatment,'' the official said.
A CRPF official, however, said it was not clear at present if it was a suicide bid or the weapon went off accidentally.
Raju is a native of Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andhra Pradesh
- CRPF
- Constable D John Raju
- Raipur
- Chhattisgarh's Naxal
- Guntur
- AK-47
ALSO READ
C'garh: Man stabs father to death over minor dispute in Raipur
Amit Shah plants 10 millionth sapling at CRPF Training Center in Nanded
Chhattisgarh: CRPF jawan killed as his service rifle fires accidentally, colleague hurt
CRPF deployed at Vaishno Devi shrine ahead of Navratri
Chhattisgarh: Man held for raping minor girl in Raipur