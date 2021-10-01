Left Menu

Man dies by suicide

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 16:14 IST
Man dies by suicide
A 51-year-old man allegedly ended his life by jumping from the 40th floor of a building in Dadar area here on Friday morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as Nikhil Madhav Joshi, an engineer by profession. The incident took place on Senapati Bapat Road.

Joshi was declared dead before arrival at a civic hospital, a police official said, adding that the possible reason behind the extreme step was yet to be ascertained.

