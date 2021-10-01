Left Menu

Man held for killing wife, 2 daughters

PTI | Gonda | Updated: 01-10-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 16:21 IST
A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife and two children in a village here, police said Friday.

Kaushalya Devi (26) and her daughters -- Jahnvi (four) and Gyanvi (one) -- were found dead at their home in Deoria village in Khargupur area on Thursday, Superintendent of Police (SP), Santosh Kumar Mishra said.

During the probe, police suspected involvement of her husband Om Prakash alias Guddu Tiwari in the incident.

He confessed to the crime during interrogation, he said.

The accused works in Azadpur market in Delhi and had returned home five days ago, the officer said, adding that the incident was stated to be fallout of family dispute.

