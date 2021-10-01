Left Menu

PoK resident arrested along LoC in J&K's Poonch

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-10-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 16:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A man from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was arrested by the Army for allegedly infiltrating along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, officials said.

''Today, at about 1230 hours, one PoK national (male) crossed LoC and has been apprehended by Indian Army troops along Mendhar river in Balnoi area,'' PRO defence said.

He said further investigation is underway and updates will follow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

