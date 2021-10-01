Left Menu

Rohingya militants 'saddened' by killing of civil society leader

ARSA said it was shocked and saddened by Wednesday's killing of Mohib Ullah, who led one of the largest of several community groups to emerge since more than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims fled neighbouring Myanmar after a military crackdown in August 2017. "It is time for bringing the criminals to account instead of finger-pointing with baseless and hearsay accusations," the group said in its statement, blaming the shooting on "transnational border-based criminals", but citing no evidence.

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 16:34 IST
Rohingya militants 'saddened' by killing of civil society leader
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Rohingya militants demanded accountability on Friday for the killing of a top civil society leader by gunmen in a refugee camp in Bangladesh, saying "criminals" were responsible and decrying "finger-pointing" after the death.

Friday's Twitter statement was made by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army, one of several armed groups operating in sprawling refugee camps in the south of Bangladesh. ARSA said it was shocked and saddened by Wednesday's killing of Mohib Ullah, who led one of the largest of several community groups to emerge since more than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims fled neighbouring Myanmar after a military crackdown in August 2017.

"It is time for bringing the criminals to account instead of finger-pointing with baseless and hearsay accusations," the group said in its statement, blaming the shooting on "transnational border-based criminals", but citing no evidence. Mohib Ullah, who was in his late 40s, was a moderate leader who had faced threats from hardliners for years, people close to him have said. Speaking after the shooting, his brother, Habib Ullah, had blamed ARSA members for his death.

The United Nations and the United States have condemned the killing and urged a swift investigation by authorities in Bangladesh. Violent men claiming affiliation to ARSA and other gangs rule the camps at night, refugees say, kidnapping critics and warning women against breaking conservative Islamic norms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021