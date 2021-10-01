Left Menu

Chhattisgarh man sentenced to jail till death for raping minor girl

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 01-10-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 16:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a special court in Raipur in Chhattisgarh for raping an 8-year-girl in 2019, an official said on Friday.

Additional District and Session Judge I Fast Track Special Court (POCSO), Raipur, Shubhra Pachouri, on Thursday, sentenced Mohammad Hussain alias Salim (40) to imprisonment till the end of his natural life after convicting him under section 376 AB (rape of girl below 12 years of age) and also fined him Rs 50,000, said Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Morisha Naidu.

He had raped the girl on March 12, 2019 when she had gone to attend nature's call during the night.

The child's father had filed a case under IPC and Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions at Tikrapara police station.

