Belarus president says hundreds detained after Minsk shooting incident

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that hundreds of people had been detained following a shooting incident in which an IT worker and a KGB officer died in Minsk, the state news agency Belta reported. Belarusian authorities said KGB officers shot dead a 31-year-old man on Tuesday after he resisted law enforcement officers.

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 16:47 IST
Belarusian authorities said KGB officers shot dead a 31-year-old man on Tuesday after he resisted law enforcement officers. Human rights group Viasna-96 said 84 people had been detained after the shooting incident. Reuters could not independently confirm the number of detainees.

"We will not forgive them for the death of this guy," Belta quoted Lukashenko as saying, referring to the death of the KGB officer.

