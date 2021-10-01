Gold jewellery theft racket busted in Kendrapara

A gold-jewellery theft racket has been busted in Odisha’s Kendrapara district after seven people were arrested with 210 gm of gold worth around Rs 10 lakh, police said on Friday.

Four burglars used to target locked-up houses located at deserted locations in various parts of Kendrapara, besides other places in the neighbouring Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur and Cuttack districts, an officer said.

Some jewellery shop owners acted hand in glove with the robbers by buying the stolen items at throwaway prices. Later, they sold the articles by melting down the yellow metals and giving them a new shape in the form of necklaces, rings, bangles, earrings and chains, Kendrapara Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Rajib Lochan Panda said.

The suspects were arrested on Thursday and their involvement in more than a dozen jewellery theft cases in Kendrapara town has been established so far, the SDPO said.

An investigation is underway as there is suspected involvement of several others. The arrested persons have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and remanded in judicial custody, the officer added.

