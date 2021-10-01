Left Menu

City police commissioner and CSL MD flag off Kochi leg of CISF cycle rally

Kochi City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju and Cochin Shipyard Limited CSL MD Madhu S Nair on Friday flagged off the Kochi leg of CISF cycle rally from Thiruvananthapuram to Kevadiya in Gujarat. The event is organised as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Indias 75th independence day celebration, CSL said in a release.

  • Country:
  • India

Kochi City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) MD Madhu S Nair on Friday flagged off the Kochi leg of CISF cycle rally from Thiruvananthapuram to Kevadiya in Gujarat. Seventeen CISF personnel reached Kochi from Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram this morning. ''The cyclists led by Shanthana Krishnan N, Deputy Commandant, CISF are on a mission to complete 2,100 KM in 28 days. The event is organised as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, India's 75th independence day celebration,'' CSL said in a release. Nagaraju congratulated CISF for organising the cycle rally while Nair lauded the efforts of CISF. ''CISF is providing tremendous support for the country. They are protecting large assets like Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant,'' Nair said. Top officials of CSL and CISF also attended the event.

