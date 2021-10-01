Left Menu

Dombivali rape case: Sena leader Gorhe meets victim, kin, cops

Maharashtra Legislative Council deputy chairperson and senior Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe on Friday met a 15-year-old girl who was raped allegedly by 33 youths over several months in Thane district.After meeting the victim and her kin, Gorhe spoke to local police officials and claimed investigations were proceeding in the right direction.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-10-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 17:38 IST
After meeting the victim and her kin, Gorhe spoke to local police officials and claimed investigations were proceeding in the right direction. ''I met the victim and her family. She will surely get justice. The police are making all efforts to file the charge sheet as early as possible,'' she told reporters.

The Sena leader said girls who had gone missing and had then returned to their parents must be counseled, while awareness must be created among youth so that crimes against women come down.

A 15-year-old girl had alleged she was raped several times between January 29 and September 22 this year by 33 youth, all of whom have been arrested by Thane police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

