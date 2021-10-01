Left Menu

Inter-state burglar arrested in Telangana

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-10-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 17:49 IST
Inter-state burglar arrested in Telangana
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A most wanted inter-state burglar was arrested on Friday in Mancherial town, police said.

Rayapati Venkaiah alias Venkanna (44) of Kesanapally of Guntur district in neighboring Andhra Pradesh was involved in as many as 100 burglary offenses across South India, Assistant Commissioner of Police Akhil Mahajan said.

The officer said he was apprehended during a vehicle check in the town.

Some gold and cash were seized from him, Mahajan added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021