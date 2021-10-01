Left Menu

Prez asks people to strive to make India a country of Gandhiji's dreams

This occasion inspires us to resolve to work for the prosperity and development of our fellow citizens and country, Kovind said.He said, Let us take a pledge that we will continue to strive for making India, a country of his dreams while adhering to his teachings, ideals and values. Gandhiji is especially known around the world for his non-violent movement and his birth anniversary is celebrated as non-violence day, Kovind said.

Prez asks people to strive to make India a country of Gandhiji's dreams
President Ram Nath Kovind (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind greeted citizens on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti and asked people to take a pledge to strive for making India the country of his dreams. In his message on the occasion of the 152nd birth anniversary of the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, he said Gandhi Jayanti is a special day for all Indians. ''This is an occasion for us to remember Gandhiji's struggles and sacrifice. This occasion inspires us to resolve to work for the prosperity and development of our fellow citizens and country,'' Kovind said.

He said, ''Let us take a pledge that we will continue to strive for making India, a country of his dreams while adhering to his teachings, ideals, and values.'' Gandhiji is especially known around the world for his non-violent movement and his birth anniversary is celebrated as non-violence day, Kovind said. ''Gandhiji believed that non-violence is a philosophy, a principle and an experience which can be made the basis for the betterment of society,'' he said. He made strenuous efforts for attaining Swaraj, removing untouchability, eradicating social evils, improving the economic condition of our farmers and women empowerment.

