3 militant associates of LeT arrested in J&K

Security forces on Friday arrested three overground workers of Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit from Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The arrested persons were identified as Abid Mushtaq, Aadil Jamal Bhat, and Danish Rasool Bhat, all residents of the Tral area in Pulwama district, an official said.

Security forces, during checking at a vehicle checkpoint at Mir Bazar in Kulgam, apprehended the three associates of LeT, who were traveling in a car and on a motorcycle, he said.

Four hand grenades, four detonators, one IED, one IED wire, one AK-47 short rifle, one magazine, and 30 pistol rounds were recovered from their possession, he added.

