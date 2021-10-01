Left Menu

Hindustan Syringes supplied 47.13 cr syringes to Indian govt till Sep: MD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 18:16 IST
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices (HMD) on Friday said it has supplied 47.13 core syringes to the Indian government till September to help the country's vaccination drive.

''To ensure there is no shortage of syringes, HMD has preponed the supply commitments to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and against 44.25 crore syringes committed by Sep, HMD has already supplied 47.13 crore syringes,'' MD Rajiv Nath said. An additional 13 million syringes are also on the way, he added.

''Government of India has entrusted HMD with a new order of 13.25 crore syringes and HMD has further diverted the supply of 10 crore syringes from UNICEF order to GoI from September to December,'' Nath said.

HMD has been ensuring continuity of the supply chain and its manufacturing plants in its sincere quest to ensure India faces no shortages of its critically needed disposable syringes for COVID vaccination, he added.

