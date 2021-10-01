Left Menu

LeT terrorist gunned down in J-K's Shopian

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 01-10-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 18:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was gunned down by security forces in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday, police said.

A cordon-and-search operation was launched at Rakhama village in the district in the morning following information about the presence of militants in the area, a police spokesperson said.

''During the search operation, as the presence of the terrorist was ascertained, he was given an opportunity to surrender. He instead fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which was retaliated, leading to an encounter,'' he said.

In the ensuing gunfight, the terrorist, identified as Mujeeb Lone of Redwani Bala Kulgam, was killed, and his body was retrieved from the site of the encounter, the spokesman said.

As per police records, he had joined the terror fold recently and was linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT, he said.

''He (Lone) was responsible for creating terror among the locals and had been coercing innocent citizens to sympathize with anti-national elements,'' the official added.

The spokesperson said incriminating materials and arms and ammunition, including a pistol and a magazine, were recovered.

All the retrieved materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

