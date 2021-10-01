Vaccine certification issue: India decides to impose reciprocal action on UK citizens

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 18:26 IST
British nationals arriving in India, irrespective of their vaccination status, will have to undergo 10 days of mandatory quarantine from October 4 as part of the reciprocal actions initiated by the government following the vaccine certification row between the two countries.

India has decided to impose reciprocal actions on British nationals arriving in India, official sources said as the issue relating to the UK not recognizing Indian vaccine certificates could not be resolved. They said India's new regulations will come into effect from October 4 and they will be applicable to all British nationals arriving in India from the UK.

Under the norms, all British nationals arriving in India from the UK, irrespective of their vaccination status, will also have to undertake the pre-departure COVID-19 RT-PRC test within 72 hours before travel, the sources said.

They will also have to undertake a COVID-19 RT-PCR test on arrival.

The British nationals, irrespective of their vaccination status, will again have to undertake an RT-PCR test on Day 8 of their arrival in India, the sources said.

The British nationals will also have to undergo mandatory quarantine at home or in destination address for 10 days after arrival, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

