Odd News Roundup: Croc bites low-flying drone, video survives
Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 18:28 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Croc bites low-flying drone, video survives
Add saltwater crocodiles to the list of drone hazards. A cameraman filming for an Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) documentary captured the moment a "salty" leapt from the water and snatched the drone carrying his camera.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
