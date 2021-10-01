US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration to urge halt to strict Texas abortion law; Most U.S. deaths from police violence unrecorded in main database- study and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden administration to urge halt to strict Texas abortion law

President Joe Biden's administration on Friday is set to urge a judge to block a near-total ban on abortion imposed by Texas - the strictest such law in the nation - in a key battle in the ferocious legal war over abortion access in the United States. The U.S. Supreme Court on Sept. 1 allowed the Republican-backed law to take effect even as litigation over its legality continues in lower courts. The U.S. Justice Department eight days later sued in federal court to try to invalidate it.

Most U.S. deaths from police violence unrecorded in main database- study

More than half of all U.S. deaths involving police violence from 1980-2018 were not listed as such in the government's main database, according to a study conducted by researchers at the University of Washington and published in The Lancet. The U.S. National Vital Statistics System recorded police violence as playing a role in 13,700 deaths over that period, the study's authors said. By examining three non-governmental, open-source databases, they estimated the true total was around 30,800.

Pharmacy chains face first trial in U.S. opioid litigation, judge urges settlement

Four large pharmacy chains are set to face their first trial over the deadly U.S. opioid epidemic, creating new pressure to reach settlements with state and local governments who accuse them of contributing to the public health crisis. The Ohio counties of Lake and Trumbull allege that oversight failures at pharmacies run by Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, CVS Health Corp, Walmart Inc and Giant Eagle Inc led to excessive amounts of opioid pills in their communities.

New footage shows Gabby Petito telling police about dispute with boyfriend - CNN

Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old travel blogger whose death was ruled a homicide by authorities in a case that has gripped America, had told police about a domestic dispute with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, CNN reported on Friday. The network cited additional bodycam footage from a responding officer from August which it said provides further insight into the couple's troubles.

Judge issues last-minute delay to Montana abortion laws hours after taking case

A Montana judge on Thursday issued a temporary, 11th-hour halt to enforcement of three state laws restricting abortion, a ruling issued just hours after he was assigned to preside over a Planned Parenthood legal challenge. Yellowstone County District Judge Michael Moses said he was granting a temporary restraining order sought by Planned Parenthood one day before the restrictions were set to take effect on Friday because he needed more time to study the case.

Democrats struggle to reach deal in Congress on Biden's agenda

The Democratic-controlled U.S. Congress on Friday was struggling to reach an agreement on President Joe Biden's sweeping agenda, with House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi vowing to hold a vote on a $1 trillion infrastructure bill. That promise came shortly after midnight -- after a day of negotiations with the party's moderate and progressive wings failed to reach a deal on a larger companion bill including social spending and addressing climate change.

Democrats delay vote on infrastructure plan, bowing to progressives

Democratic leaders of the U.S. House of Representatives delayed a planned vote on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that had been set for Thursday, bowing to party progressives who had demanded action on a larger social policy bill first. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden have been scrambling to patch up differences between progressive lawmakers, who want a $3.5 trillion social spending package to go along with the infrastructure plan, and moderates wanting a smaller bill.

In political crosshairs, U.S. Supreme Court weighs abortion and guns

Just before midnight on Sept. 1, the debate over whether the U.S. Supreme Court's conservative majority will dramatically change life in America took on a new ferocity when the justices let a near-total ban on abortion in Texas take effect. The intense scrutiny of the court will only increase when the justices - six conservatives and three liberals - open their new nine-month term on Monday. They have taken up cases that could enable them to overturn abortion rights established in a landmark ruling 48 years ago and also expand gun rights - two cherished goals of American conservatives.

Factbox-Abortion, gun rights, religion on agenda for U.S. Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court's new nine-month term, which begins on Monday, promises to be among the most momentous in generations. The justices are poised to decide major cases that could roll back abortion rights and broaden gun and religious rights. Here is a look at some of cases the court will decide during the term, which runs through the end of next June.

Exclusive: U.S. lawmakers push for new controls on ex-spies working overseas

The U.S. intelligence community's budget bill could place new controls and reporting requirements on former U.S. spies, according to the author of the legislation, making it harder for them to work as contractors for foreign governments following a 2019 Reuters investigation into American mercenary hackers. "People in the intelligence community develop skills necessary to protect our country against foreign bad actors, and that intellectual property really belongs to the United States," House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, a California Democrat, said in an interview with Reuters on Thursday.

