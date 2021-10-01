Left Menu

India slaps reciprocal travel curbs on COVID-19 vaccinated UK nationals - source

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 18:39 IST
UK nationals visiting India this month will have to undergo mandatory quarantine even if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in retaliation for UK curbs on Indian citizens, a senior government source in New Delhi said on Friday.

The new rules, which take effect from Monday, follow the UK decision to require Indians vaccinated with AstraZeneca's Covishield to quarantine.

